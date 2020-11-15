PETERSBURG - Upper Township’s governing body passed a resolution at its Nov. 9 meeting, affirming a January 2020 ordinance that details the municipality’s commitment to civil rights, anti-discrimination, anti-harassment, and anti-sexual harassment policies.
Upper Township Committee requested that the text be read into the meeting’s minutes as a record of the commitment. The initiative comes in the wake of the recent uproar among residents, citing the town’s administration was turning a blind eye to these issues.
Problems pointed out by citizens during public comment at the Oct. 26 committee meeting, which lasted over two hours and drew over 100 participants, included what they said was seeming acceptance by Committee member Curtis Corson of a Confederate flag displayed at a Republican parade promoting President Donald Trump in the municipality, which Corson attended, as well as sexually suggestive Facebook posts of then Democrat vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris by former Committee member Hobie Young.