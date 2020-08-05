MAYS LANDING - Atlantic City Electric is working to assess the significant damage across its service area and restore service for customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Isaias, which brought with it heavy rain, tornado activity, flooding and damaging winds gusting more than 75 mph.
According to a release, the company’s Emergency Response Organization is mobilized with all company resources dedicated to restoring service for customers safely and as efficiently as possible.
In total, the destructive storm impacted more than 209,000 Atlantic City Electric customers—more than 31,000 customers have been restored since the beginning of the event, and about 176,000 remain without service, as of 6 p.m. Aug. 4. While the storm caused widespread damage and outages across the company’s service area, the majority of outages are located in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
“We will continue to work around the clock until every customer is restored,” stated Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “This storm was incredibly destructive, and we will continue to keep our customers informed as we complete our assessments of the damage. We know power outages can add additional stress during an already difficult time and we want customers to know that we are working to restore their service safely and as quickly as possible.”
A significant amount of work remains to repair the damage, and customers should be prepared for a multi-day restoration effort. Due to the extensive damage to Atlantic City Electric’s transmission and distribution system caused by high winds, falling trees and tree limbs, and tornado activity, estimated times of restoration are currently suspended and will be updated as crews assess damage. It is also too early to determine when service will be restored for all customers. When available, customers will be able to access this information through the company’s mobile app, automated phone system, or website.
Atlantic City Electric crews remain focused on safety and the company urges customers to stay away from downed wires and assume any downed wire or equipment is energized. To report an outage or downed wire, call (800) 833-7476 or report and track through the company’s mobile app or website, at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm. Customers can also text “ADD OUTAGE” to 20661 to enable outage reporting via text. Customers can text “Out” to 20661 to report their outage.
In addition to internal line mechanics and other field workers, Atlantic City Electric has local overhead line contractors and tree-trimming personnel assisting in the restoration effort. Crews from Atlantic City Electric’s sister Exelon companies, ComEd and Pepco, also are traveling to support the restoration effort. The company also has secured additional support personnel through nationwide mutual assistance networks, bringing the total to more than 300 additional personnel who will continue to join and support the restoration effort.
These additional personnel will assist the company’s efforts to restore service for customers safely and efficiently and will have a high degree of situational awareness regarding safe work conditions and actions during the pandemic. The company will ensure personnel who are supporting Atlantic City Electric are abiding by all CDC and state government executive orders on social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines in the field and while on rest.
Atlantic City Electric is following its storm restoration process, which prioritizes addressing life-threatening, safety and health situations, including critical customers such as hospitals, nursing homes, and fire and police facilities. The company will then work to repair equipment that will restore power to the greatest number of customers first, which will include repairing damage to the transmission system across the service area.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom.