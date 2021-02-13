Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City administration informed Sea Isle City Council, at its Feb. 9 meeting, that it was making a small amendment to the ordinance curbing transferability of seasonal parking permits due to, in its explanation, permit owners not always adhering to the regulation of use.  

The seasonal parking permits cover the period from Memorial Day until Labor Day and allow free parking at city meters and lots.  

According to the city’s explanation, it considered council and citizen input for greater flexibility and will allow parking tags for three vehicles under each paid permit. 

