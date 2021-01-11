UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Upper Township held its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 8, which was opened by musical selections from William Sheible, conductor emeritus of the Ocean City Pops, who played a trumpet piece, and Teresa Hayes, who sang a patriotic anthem.  

Committee member Curtis Corson took his oath of office for a new term administered by Mayor Richard Palombo. For the position of mayor for 2021, Committee nominated and approved Palombo for another term, and Ed Barr was approved for another term as deputy mayor.  

Committee also announced the following assignments for each member of the township’s governing body: Barr, public works; Palombo, emergency management; Corson, public safety; John Coggins, revenue and finance; Kim Hayes, sports and recreation. 

