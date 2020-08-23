WILDWOOD CREST – During their Aug. 19 meeting, Wildwood Crest Commissioners agreed to put the brakes on a beachfront bike path in favor of street end “bump-outs,” which would make the beach Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
The discussion began with revisiting a proposal to construct a bike path along the beach, from Heather to Jefferson roads; however, that discussion turned into talk of expenses that would be needed to maintain the path.
“The expense to maintain a bike path on the beach would be a nightmare. I think we would be biting off more than we could chew,” Mayor Don Cabrera said.
Commissioner David Thompson pointed out that the path could help alleviate traffic, as it would extend the current path further south.
Cabrera said the borough could revisit the plan at a later date and asked the item be removed from future agendas, citing the next item, street end bump-outs, which would make the beach easier to access for handicapped individuals.
The first street end was improved, at Rambler Road, and the borough seeks to add the bump-outs to all streets that end at the beach, according to Borough Administrator Constance Mahon.
Cabrera said the borough had a preliminary meeting with Cape May County Open Space and the feedback regarding funding was favorable.
Mahon said a Small Cities ADA grant for $400,000 was also being sought, with the application due in mid-September.
According to Mahon, each bump-out would be unique, due to the different street ends, but provided a basic rendering by Borough Engineer Mark DeBlasio, who is also applying for the Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permit.
The improvements would include pilings and a wooden deck that would extend over the beach, so no dunes are disturbed. An 8-foot-wide ramp would then extend close to the water’s edge.
There would be cable railings, foot showers, bike racks, trash receptacles, and signage regarding beach rules.
The street end improvements would be phased in over years, Mahon explained, depending on available funds.
“The street end bump-outs are a bigger priority than the beachfront bike path,” Cabrera said.