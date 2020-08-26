Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Aug. 25 to make modifications to this year’s primarily vote-by-mail (VBM) General Election. The order clarifies Executive Order No. 177.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reevaluate the way we typically hold our elections,” stated Murphy. “With today’s executive order, we are implementing revised requirements to alleviate concerns and provide clarity to voters as they cast their votes.”

According to a release, effective immediately, Executive Order No. 179 makes the following modifications:

  • Requires county clerks to publish a notice reflecting this year's primarily vote-by-mail process
  • Permits county boards of elections to continue counting ballots every day until counting is completed
  • Requires election audits to be completed by Dec. 4, 2020

To view a copy of Executive Order No. 179, click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments