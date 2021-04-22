STONE HARBOR - During a report from Stone Harbor's Natural Resources Committee, Chair Robin Casper informed Stone Harbor Borough Council that the borough may have to alter its ordinance restriction on discharging firearms.
The reason for the potential change is the use of sharpshooters for predator control at Stone Harbor Point’s protected nesting areas.
Casper said the current method at the Point involves trapping mammals that pose a threat to the nesting areas, removing them from the borough, and euthanizing them with gunshots.
Casper, who, before being elected to council, was a leader of the resistance against lethal methods of predator control, said that all discussions with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife had the same result - the agency would not agree to any program of trapping and relocating the offending predators rather than killing them.
All non-lethal methods ran up against limitations on wildlife relocation policies.
Casper said the borough should opt for the most humane of the remaining options – the use of sharpshooters. She indicated sharpshooters would spare animals trauma from being trapped and removed before being euthanized.
Casper didn't explain how the use of sharpshooters at the Point would work, or how public safety would be assured.