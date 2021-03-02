To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 39 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,944 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,410 of those are now off quarantine.
Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the death of a 79-year-old Ocean City woman from the coronavirus.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 32,021 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Demand continues to outpace the supply, and Gov Phil Murphy expressed yesterday that is he confident that New Jersey's initial shipment of 73,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s new one-dose vaccine will help vaccinate more people. The new vaccine is arriving within days, with more coming each subsequent week.
Effective March 29, eligibility will be expanded for frontline essential workers in the restaurant, food processing and distribution industries, grocery personnel, warehouse workers, remaining eldercare workers, hospitality workers, elections workers, clergy, postal and other shipping workers, and judicial system employees. This will greatly impact local Cape May County businesses, as we prepare for the reopening of businesses for the summer season.
The state has more than 1,700 providers approved to distribute the vaccine, but only have enough supply to provide vaccines to approximately 300 sites. That will change as supply increases and additional appointment slots become available.
Cape May County has administered more than 32,000 vaccines to date and continues to rank in the top in the state per capita, according to NJ.com. That number includes both first and second shots. As the vaccine becomes more readily available in the next few weeks, the county will increase distribution through expanded appointments in addition to opening a second site, located in Lower Township.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.