COURT HOUSE - Feb. 13: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 15 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,412 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,846 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 157 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 12, for a total of 7,491 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 18,877 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The rate of transmission (RT), in Cape May County, continues to stay under 1.0.
The website covidactnow.com reports that the current RT in the county is .92. Any number below one means the spread of the coronavirus is slowing. It remains important for residents to protect themselves by wearing a face covering, washing their hands frequently and for 20 seconds at a time, sanitizing high touch areas, and remain socially distant.
As the case numbers have gone down, the hospitalizations at Cape Regional Medical Center have decreased, as well.
There are currently 10 Covid positive inpatients at the hospital, none of whom were on a ventilator. Ten days ago, Feb. 3, there were 23 Covid positive patients, one of which was on a ventilator.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.