COURT HOUSE - May 7: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 17 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,662 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,281 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 49,723 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 41,753 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Several Covid-related restrictions have been loosened by Gov. Phil Murphy and went into effect today.
Capacity limits increased for outdoor gatherings to 500 people from 200, and the maximum capacity for certain indoor activities, including indoor catered events, is now 50% of the room's capacity, up to 250 people from 35% and up to 150 individuals. This change will include proms, indoor political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services and performances. Dance floors are also permitted to open at such events, but masking and social distancing requirements must still be in place.
The prohibition on indoor bar seating and self-service buffets has also been lifted. Other changes also allow carnivals and fairs to operate at the amusement business capacity.
Additional changes will go into effect May 19, which include removing all outdoor gathering limits and increasing indoor gathering limits from 25 to 50.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 10 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can also be made through New Jersey’s Vaccination website.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.