CAPE MAY - To aid restaurants and bars that had indoor seating banned, Cape May City Council allowed limited outdoor seating and dining, along with public consumption of alcohol, in designated areas of the city. That flexibility was scheduled to end Nov. 1. 

At an Oct. 6 council meeting, the governing body extended the flexibility to Dec. 31, or until the governor ends the public health emergency, whichever occurs first. 

Although establishments were allowed capacity limited indoor seating since the earlier resolutions were passed, the council felt that restaurants and bars were still dealing with conditions that severely compromised their financial health.  

The flexibility regarding outdoor dining and alcohol consumption was popular with visitors and tourists, helping to minimize the financial hit to the establishments and the city. 

The measure to extend public consumption had opposition, and it passed on a split council vote. 

