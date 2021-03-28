PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee March 22 introduced its proposed municipal budget of approximately $15.4 million (https://bit.ly/39iRNRQ).
According to Leon Costello, certified public accountant, who presented the budget, it reflects a 1.7-cent tax increase that complies with state cap statutes and maintains the same services that residents have come to expect, with no one-time increases.
Committee member John Coggins, responsible for overseeing budget preparations for the city administration, expressed his appreciation for all that department heads achieved in ensuring their expenses were as lean as possible.
The second reading and public hearing of the budget proposal is expected to be held at the April 26 committee meeting.