WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky Oct. 25 announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made two applications for improvement projects at the Woodbine Municipal Airport to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Airport Improvement Program, for a total of $967,705.66 in funding requests.
According to a Woodbine release, the first application, in the amount of $718,745.75, is for “Airport Transient Apron Construction & CM.” The transient apron will provide three tie-down positions to replace the five tie-down positions which were removed during the construction of the helicopter parking apron project. The configuration of the new ramp area will provide pilots with sufficient clearance to safely maneuver in and out of the apron.
The proposed transient apron is approximately 25,000 square feet of new pavement on existing area. The expansion will provide pilots additional room to maneuver around the apron when using the airport. With the construction of the helicopter ramp, there is no ramp designated for transient users when utilizing the airport. Aviation forecasts justify the need for transient travelers (recreational, corporates, tourism, etc.). This traffic currently exists and is anticipated to increase. This historical use and proposed use of Woodbine as a “Gateway to the Jersey Shore,” makes this transient apron essential to the aeronautical system.
The second application, in the amount of $248,959.91, is for “Airport Security System Design & Install of (CCTV) Equipment.”
This project will include the design, installation, and integration of a security system, such as close circuit cameras for the protection of the landside and airside areas of the airport: such as runways, taxiways, main terminal and apron areas, hangar exteriors, fueling/fuel storage areas, main access roads and vehicle parking lots.
The current security system installed at the airport is reaching its "end of life" for effectiveness and efficiency. The entire system needs to be upgraded and integrated into the existing airport website/surveillance system network. This network of cameras would provide recorded evidence of security breaches and incidents that may occur and also provide "Live Monitoring" at the airport. Access to the system would be properly controlled and accessible by authorized personnel via the internet through a password-protected website at the airport. Ability to set up user roles/user preferences must be capable through the CCTV software to ensure that the right person is properly "alerted" for specified situations.
“I would like to thank NJDOT, which has been an essential partner with our municipal airport, for the opportunity to apply for these important projects that would improve the condition for transient flyers into the airport and the enhancement of security at the airport,” stated Pikolycky. “These necessary improvements and upgrades would provide for safer operation at the airport, increase capacity, and would indirectly bring in new businesses to the borough.”