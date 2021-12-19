AVALON - In July, Avalon Borough Council approved a six-month experiment providing video access to governing body meetings. While no formal vote was taken at the Dec. 15 council work session, governing body members showed broad support for continuing video access in 2022.
Avalon was later than many other municipalities in providing remote access to council meetings even though Council member John McCorristin, advocated for it.
When the borough agreed to provide remote access, it elected not to use an interactive platform, like Zoom, and instead went with a video and audio recording of the meeting that can be watched live or accessed later as a YouTube video.
McCorristin used the work session to argue for extending the access by allowing the public to make comments or ask questions via a telephone connection. The council was split on the suggestion, with three members expressing some level of support and two in opposition.
Council President Barbara Juzaitis said those members of the public who wish to speak to the council can do so by coming to the meetings. She did not address the fact that most property owners in the borough are second homeowners and not physically present in the borough for many months of the year.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.