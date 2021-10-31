Avalon Logo

AVALON - Over 5,000 20-year-old water meters will be replaced in Avalon beginning in December. The company under contract to the borough expects to replace 500 to 600 meters per week. 

In early December, Middlesex Water will complete one last reading of the old meters. The replacement project will begin as soon as that meter reading process is complete. 

The new meters will be electronically read through a virtual connection to equipment located on the borough's water towers. The information will feed the quarterly billing system and also be available to property owners who wish to check their water use remotely.  

There will be one-time billing adjustments made during the replacement project, as the old meters are swapped out. 

Details on the project’s progress will be available on the borough’s website. 

