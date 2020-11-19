VILLAS – Deputy Mayor David Perry announced at the Nov. 16 Lower Township Council meeting that a long-awaited drainage problem on Breakwater Road, between Bayshore and Fishing Creek roads, near the Mickel’s Run subdivision, is being addressed by Cape May County, which owns the road.
County Engineer Robert Church said a request for bids to fix the drainage issue was advertised Nov. 18 and an award of the project is expected Dec. 22. Work could begin in mid-January and, by contract, must be completed within 90 days.
The contract will include work on Townbank Road, in Lower Township, and Goshen Road, in Middle Township.
“Breakwater Road will be the first project to be completed, according to the contract, once awarded,” Church said.
Church explained that drainage issues in the Mickel’s Run subdivision caused the issues on Breakwater Road.
“The Mickel’s Run system is overtaxed and the run-off drains onto Breakwater Road,” Church said.
Also, a traffic study will be performed on Breakwater Road due to a hazardous curve near the area where the drainage work will be performed.
Church said the study would address speeding on Breakwater Road.
The council passed a resolution at the Nov. 16 meeting, asking for a study.