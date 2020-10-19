UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Republican Upper Township Committeeman Hobart "Hobie" Young resigned from his position Oct. 19 after posting digitally manipulated memes portraying vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive positions to his Facebook page, the Press of Atlantic City reports. 

The memes were met with anger and frustration, with many urging Young's resignation.  

Young, a seven-year committee member, announced his resignation on his Facebook page.

Upper Township Republican County Committee members will advertise for Republicans interested in filling the seat, Mayor Richard Palombo told the Press of Atlantic City. The committee members will choose three from those who apply, and the township committee will interview each and then choose someone to appoint until the 2021 general election. 

Read full story here. 

