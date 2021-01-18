COURT HOUSE - Jan. 18: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 48 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with long-term care in Ocean City and Middle Township.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,333 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,582 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 5,253 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County.
Currently, New Jersey has opened four out of six planned Covid vaccine mega-sites. The two sites in South Jersey that are open today are located at Rowan College of South Jersey, in Gloucester County, and the Moorestown Mall, in Burlington County. Later this month, the Atlantic City Convention Center will open.
It is important to pre-register for the vaccine if you have not done so already. There is a direct link to the state vaccine registration page on the home page of the Cape May County Government website at https://www.capemaycountynj.gov/.