COURT HOUSE - Middle Township residents are being asked to display blue ribbons on a banner day for the local police force.
According to a Middle Township release, the township committee meeting Sept. 8 will include the largest promotional and hiring ceremony in Middle Township Police Department history. Community members are welcome to show their support by attending the 6 p.m. meeting, at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center.
The township has designated the date as Police Appreciation Day, and will distribute blue ribbons to community members at Town Hall, Goshen Sports Complex, and the Martin Luther King Center. Residents are asked to display the ribbons on their property.
“We all appreciate the commitment and heroism of our police department every day,” Mayor and Public Safety Director Timothy Donohue stated, "but in these most challenging of times for law enforcement, we want the whole community to join in on Sept. 8 to back the blue. Proudly display your blue ribbons, and join us at the Middle Township PAC, as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the MTPD.”
During the police ceremony that evening, township committee will promote two captains, two lieutenants and three sergeants. Several new police officers will be hired to replace recently retired officers and one officer scheduled to retire next year.
The newly hired and promoted officers will replace Detective Sgt. Clint Stocker, who retired Aug. 1, and Capt. Donald Nelson, whose retirement will be effective Sept. 1. Capt. William Adams has submitted his retirement for Feb. 1, 2022.
“I hope the community can come out to thank our retired officers for their service and wish our newly promoted officers and new officers well,” stated Chief Christopher Leusner. “This is an exciting time for the Middle Township Police Department.”
In a separate Sept. 8 event focusing on police, Middle Township will host a roundtable with state, local and county elected officials to hear from law enforcement members on the increasing challenges of their job. The Middle Township Police Department has long worked to build relationships through community problem-oriented policing.
Officers have been trained in trauma-informed practices and regularly participate in police-youth engagement activities.
In 2020, the township committee formalized police-community interaction by creating the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee. An ordinance established a balanced membership of local clergy, educators, a representative from the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, a representative from the township’s social service partners, and three Middle Township residents.
The first group of nine Community Engagement Committee members Jan. 1 began serving terms ranging from one to three years.