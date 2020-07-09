TRENTON - COVID-19 has affected the ability of students to compete in school sports, but Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st), Lower Cape May Regional High School's athletic director, sponsors legislation that ensures students won’t be stripped of their opportunity to represent their local districts.
“Every student deserves the opportunity to compete in school sports,” stated Simonsen. “We need to get back to a sense of normalcy. We can’t let extraordinary circumstances stop anybody from living life to the fullest and being able to seize any opportunity available.”
According to a release, the bill (A4295) allows student-athletes to participate in school sports if they haven’t had a physical, as long as they get one before the end of their season. Typically, students would not be allowed to participate without a physical examination before the season.