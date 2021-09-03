COURT HOUSE - The county announced four deaths from the coronavirus, a 29-year-old Lower Township man, a 62-year-old Wildwood man, a 79-year-old Middle Township man, and an 87-year-old Upper Township man.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of these losses of lives,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “I pray that the families of the departed will have the strength needed to get through this sad time.”
Cape May County has recorded 10,624 Covid cases during the pandemic, 9,824 of which are now off quarantine.
According to a county release, Cape May County experienced a drop in Covid cases week-over-week. There was an 11% decrease when comparing new Covid cases reported by the Cape May County Department of Health from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, compared to Aug 21-27. There have been less than 40 new cases of Covid reported on four different days this week. The last time there have been four different days in a week with less than 40 cases came between July 31 and Aug. 6.
This reduction in cases correlates with the county’s steady decline in the rate of infection (RT) over the past month. The RT is currently at 1.05, according to the website of covidactnow.com, which has been decreasing from 1.47 on July 29. If the RT is above 1.0, it can be said that the spread of Covid is increasing.
This is the lowest the RT has been since July 15 in the county. To keep up the progress, residents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and to wear masks indoors when social distancing is difficult and ventilation not ideal.
Hospitalization data is improving, as well.
Cape Regional Medical Center reported 18 Covid-positive patients on Sept. 2, compared to 20 on Aug. 26. This is also down from 28 individuals who were Covid positive at Cape Regional on Aug. 31.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,849 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 61,997 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 56,250 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 63% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Cape May County is top five among counties in New Jersey for percentage of the total population vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccinations in the community weekly.
This week, vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seaville Fire Company, 36 Route 50, in Ocean View, Sept. 6. Vaccinations are also available every Wednesday at the Cape May County Department of Health building, located at 6 Moore Rd., in Court House, from 1-6 p.m.
“The reinforced messaging that Cape May County initiated when the spread of the delta variant began appears to be paying off,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “We continue to encourage people to take the Covid vaccine to protect themselves and their families. Our county Department of Health continues to be out in the community every week to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible for our residents.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.