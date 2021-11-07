VINELAND - The Police Board of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO) approved a new Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for 2022 to 2031. The TIP, a federally required document, is updated every two years.
In practice, the plan looks four years into the future and identifies major surface transportation projects. The plan’s formal approval is for 2022 to 2025, with the additional years included for informational purposes.
The new TIP contains several projects planned for Cape May County:
Work along Beach Avenue, in Cape May, from Second Avenue to Wilmington Avenue, providing for better pedestrian access, making the street Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, and adding bicycle compatibility. The project is scheduled for 2022 and is estimated at $1.8 million.
East Mill Creek Road, in Dennis Township, will be repaved with various upgrades. The work will occur in two phases covering 2.7 miles. The work is scheduled for 2024 and 2025 for an estimated cost of $2.5 million.
Seashore Road, from Breakwater Road to Tabernacle Road, will be resurfaced. This work crosses Middle and Lower townships. The work is anticipated to happen in three phases, from 2024 through 2026. The total estimated cost is $5.1 million.
Third Avenue, in Stone Harbor, has planned resurfacing, ADA compliant ramps, and other improvements in 2024 at a cost of $600,000. The work will go from 96th to 80th streets.
The TIP calls for the repaving and safety improvements of Tyler Road, in Woodbine, in 2022 for an estimated cost of $1 million.