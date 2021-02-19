Wildwood Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The city is renovating its public meeting room inside City Hall to outfit the room with state-of-the-art technology, allowing virtual public participation in Board of Commissioners meetings, even after the pandemic.  

“We’re modernizing it,” Mayor Peter Byron said. “Now, everything is going to Zoom world. We think that even when things get back to normal, we’re still going to continue with Zoom, so we're bringing everything up to today's technology.”  

Byron said the new meeting room will be smaller to accommodate two new offices. He said the room will allow 50-60 people to participate live, and those who cannot, or choose not to, attend will have the option to watch and participate in meetings via the video-conferencing platform. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments