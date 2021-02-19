WILDWOOD – The city is renovating its public meeting room inside City Hall to outfit the room with state-of-the-art technology, allowing virtual public participation in Board of Commissioners meetings, even after the pandemic.
“We’re modernizing it,” Mayor Peter Byron said. “Now, everything is going to Zoom world. We think that even when things get back to normal, we’re still going to continue with Zoom, so we're bringing everything up to today's technology.”
Byron said the new meeting room will be smaller to accommodate two new offices. He said the room will allow 50-60 people to participate live, and those who cannot, or choose not to, attend will have the option to watch and participate in meetings via the video-conferencing platform.