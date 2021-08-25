CAPE MAY - Five days after Norman V. Inferrera III, a 16-year-old lifeguard for the City of Cape May, died from injuries suffered in a boating accident while patrolling the beaches, the city called a special meeting of its governing body to name a beach after him.
Cape May City Council Aug. 25 introduced an ordinance to rename a portion of the city’s beach “at the terminus of Reading Avenue,” the site of Inferrera's accident.
Inferrera was in a lifeguard boat that was broadsided by a wave, knocking him unconscious. Other guards brought him to shore, immediately administering CPR. Inferrara was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and then Cooper Medical Center, where he died.
Mayor Zack Mullock said it was an honor for the city to rename a beach after Inferrara, addingthat Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all flags fly at half-staff Aug. 27, the day of Inferrara’s funeral.
To allow Cape May Beach Patrol members to attend Inferrara’s funeral, in Pennsylvania, the city “reached out” to municipalities elsewhere to provide protection for city beaches for the day. Thirteen municipalities - Brigantine, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Diamond Beach and Cape May Point - will be sending guards.
This is the time of year when beach patrols are thinning due to students returning to school and college. The council was appreciative of the response from nearby communities.