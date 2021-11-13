COURT HOUSE - Cape May County, in its Nov. 12 Covid report, announced the passing of three individuals, a 50-year-old West Wildwood woman, a 56-year-old Upper Township woman, and a 64-year-old Middle Township man.
“Words cannot express how saddened we are for these losses of lives,” stated County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health (DOH). “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends.”
Cape May County recorded 12,520 Covid cases during the pandemic; 12,116 of those are now off quarantine.
According to a county release, Cape May County continues to perform well among New Jersey counties in vaccination rates.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 67.1% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. The percentage increases to 87.3% when only looking at individuals aged 65 and over, which are the people most at risk from Covid. Cape May County ranks in the top five among all counties in the state in percentage of population vaccinated.
The DOH is offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals who have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
The DOH will be providing all Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations, including booster doses, along with flu shots, at the Avalon Community Center every Wednesday (except Nov. 24 due to a scheduling conflict), from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are needed, as this is a walk-in clinic.
They will also be providing first and second doses via their mobile vaccine clinic weekly, as well. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave., in Avalon – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
- Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ocean View Fire Company, 2545 Rt. 9, in Ocean View – first and second shots of Moderna or first shot of Johnson & Johnson. No boosters will be given at this location.
“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” stated County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We thank our Department of Health, under the direction of Commissioner Jeff Pierson, for their tireless work to keep our county safe from Covid.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-465-1187.
More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.