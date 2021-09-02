4-H Fairgrounds.jpg

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Sept. 1 ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Sept. 3 to honor Berkeley Township Beach Patrol lifeguard Keith Pinto, who was fatally injured by a lightning strike while on-duty at White Sands Beach.

“I was devastated to learn of Keith’s passing in a tragic incident earlier this week,” stated Murphy. “He took on the selfless and great responsibility of protecting beachgoers at White Sands Beach. We mourn his loss, and we will never forget his service to Berkeley Township and the many families that he kept safe. Our prayers are with Keith’s family, friends, and his fellow lifeguards.”

