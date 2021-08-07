WILDWOOD CREST - In June, Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol officials decided to give over two hours each day, from 10 a.m. to noon, to surfing at two beaches in the borough’s southern end.
Mayor Don Cabrera said the municipal code gives the Beach Patrol power to make that decision. Cabrera also said members of the governing body were consulted and did not object.
According to Cabrera, who spoke on the issue at the Aug. 4 Board of Commissioners meeting, the goal was to offer "an additional recreational opportunity” and see if it merited continuation next season. What no one seemed to expect was the level of controversy the surfing decision evoked.
According to Cabrera, the issue became a trending topic on social media, as complaints and comments also flowed to borough officials. Evidence came in the form of dozens of residents providing public comment, pros and cons, at the meeting.
Those against the decision to offer surfing hours cited safety issues for young children swimming at the same beach, added burdens on already overloaded parking, concerns about “their beach” carrying the full burden of the surfing trial, and worries that a two-hour window will end up “morphing” into all-day surfing.
Surfing enthusiasts see the Beach Patrol experiment as a timely move to allow an important recreational activity. One cited the “joy” that could be seen on the faces of the young people who could surf. Another individual spoke of the opportunity as a means of breaking the young away from “screen time” and engaging them in physical activity. Supporters refuted the safety concerns and asked that people rely on the expertise of the Beach Patrol on issues of beach safety.
Some who commented weren’t opponents or advocates, offering suggestions like rotating beaches rather than limiting the surfing hours to two specific locations. That suggestion met with skepticism by others who felt rotating beaches would lead to confusion.
The issue animated several residents in ways that seemed to surprise the commissioners. More than once, Cabrera said a “middle road” needed to be found.
Cabrera opened the discussion by announcing the surfing hours would be suspended, starting Aug. 8, while the borough considered all that officials heard from residents.
Commissioner David Thompson expressed optimism that the issue could be resolved “in the next couple of days,” meaning before shutdown of the surfing opportunity. Thompson has oversight of public safety departments, including the Beach Patrol.
