WILDWOOD CREST - Commissioners adopted the 2021 budget (https://bit.ly/3fS3GT8) March 31, which is down more than $800,000 from the 2020 budget. There will be a nominal tax increase, three-tenths of a cent, in the local purpose tax.
The increase will raise taxes on the average home in the borough by $13 this year, said Francine Springer, chief financial officer for the borough. The total budget is $25.75 million.
Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould praised Springer and Auditor Michael Garcia, of Ford-Scott, for their work on the budget, and Mayor Don Cabrera echoed her sentiments, adding his thanks to department heads who had to understand tough budgetary decisions.