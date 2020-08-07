COURT HOUSE - Aug. 7: Cape May County reported six new COVID-19 cases today, four community based, one non-resident, and one in a Middle Township long-term care facility.
According to a release, New Jersey has 184,061 total COVID-19 positive cases and 14,007 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1006, including 82 deaths.
Which states are on the travel advisory list? Are there travel restrictions to or from New Jersey?
To save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State has issued an incoming travel advisory that all individuals entering New Jersey from states with a significant spread of COVID-19 should quarantine for 14-days after leaving that state.
Under the 14-day quarantine travel advisory announced by the governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, individuals traveling to or returning to New Jersey from states with increasing rates of COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation.
The 14-day quarantine travel advisory applies to travel from certain states identified as those that have a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average ("impacted states.")
As of Tuesday, August 4, there are currently 35 states and U.S. jurisdictions that meet the criteria stated above:
- Alabama (added 6/24/20)
- Alaska (added 7/21/20)
- Arkansas (added 6/24/20)
- Arizona (added 6/24/20)
- California (added 6/30/20)
- Florida (added 6/24/20)
- Georgia (added 6/30/20)
- Iowa (added 6/30/20)
- Idaho (added 6/30/20)
- Illinois (added 7/28/20)
- Indiana (added 7/21/20)
- Kansas (added 7/7/20)
- Kentucky (added 7/28/20)
- Louisiana (added 6/30/20)
- Maryland (added 7/21/20)
- Minnesota (re-added 7/28/20)
- Mississippi (added 6/30/20)
- Missouri (added 7/21/20)
- Montana (added 7/21/20)
- Nebraska (added 7/21/20)
- Nevada (added 6/30/20)
- New Mexico (added 7/14/20)
- North Carolina (added 6/24/20)
- North Dakota (added 7/21/20)
- Ohio (added 7/14/20)
- Oklahoma (added 7/7/20)
- Puerto Rico (added 7/28/20)
- Rhode Island (added 8/4/20)
- South Carolina (added 6/24/20)
- Tennessee (added 6/30/20)
- Texas (added 6/24/20)
- Utah (added 6/24/20)
- Virginia (added 7/21/20)
- Washington (added 7/21/20)
- Wisconsin (added 7/14/20)
Note: Delaware and the District of Columbia were removed on 8/4/20
This list will be updated regularly.
The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
We ask that you complete a voluntary online survey to provide information about where you are traveling from and your destination if you have traveled to, or are returning from, one of the states that has been designated above.
If you choose to provide this information, it will be shared with local New Jersey Public Health authorities and other third parties when required by law. Local health departments will contact you to remind you to self-quarantine and offer assistance including information about testing locations.
Access the survey by visiting covid19.nj.gov/njtravel or texting "NJTRAVEL" to 898211.
Please note that this advisory does not apply to individuals:
- Who passed through a designated state for a period of limited duration (i.e. less than 24 hours) through the course of travel.
- Who are passing through New Jersey on a layover for a period of limited duration (i.e. less than 24 hours) through the course of travel.
- Who are traveling to New Jersey for business matters that are exempted from the application of the travel advisory
- Who are traveling to New Jersey and work in critical infrastructure fields, such as health care and federal, state and local law enforcement. Consult with your employer regarding whether there is industry-specific guidance that may apply to you.
Travelers and residents returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, a hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should only leave the place of self-quarantine to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items. As one example, no one who has traveled to or from a state on the COVID-19 hotspot list should be participating in or attending an in-person graduation ceremony.