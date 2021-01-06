COURT HOUSE - Jan. 6: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 91 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,673 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,939 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 77-year-old Dennis Township man from the coronavirus.
“Please accept my deepest condolences for your family's loss,” stated Cape May County Commission Director Gerald Thornton. “Words cannot even begin to express my sorrow.”
New Jersey residents can now preregister for the Covid vaccine. It was announced today that over 450,000 people did so in the first 24 hours the website was live. The website is available at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.
The information is entered by the individual who is signing up and will be notified when they are eligible to get a vaccination later if they are not in the one of the priority groups. Currently, vaccinations are taking place for health care workers and first responders. This now includes police and fire officials beginning tomorrow.