COURT HOUSE - April 12: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 20 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,140 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,694 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is included in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 42,417 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 31,404 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
A new study of among those 65 years old and up found that Cape May County has the second-highest percentage of vaccinated seniors. Only five counties in New Jersey were above 50%, and those include Burlington, Warren, Bergen, Morris and Cape May counties.
Cape May County came in at 56.9%. All this data was collected on April 5.
Those 65 and up account for roughly 15% of the cases but make up almost 80% of the deaths, highlighting the importance of the vaccination efforts among this demographic.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.