TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Oct. 28 announced that vehicle registration renewals are now available by appointment, at NJMVC.gov, for customers who are not eligible for online renewal.
According to a release, most registration renewals can be completed online, at NJMVC.gov. Appointments are offered only for those who have tried to renew their registration online but are not eligible, necessitating an in-person visit to an MVC Vehicle Center.
The MVC has added 20 vehicle categories eligible for online registration renewal since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments are scheduled on a rolling, 30-day basis, at https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvc.
Last week, the MVC announced the addition of appointments for out-of-state transfers and registration/title transfers also available for scheduling, at NJMVC.gov. Ten MVC Vehicle Centers will be shifting to appointment-only starting Nov. 2.
For more MVC news and updates, and to learn more about the transactions available by appointment at MVC, visit NJMVC.gov.