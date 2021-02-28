To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 23 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,876 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,361 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 28,118 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A major step forward in getting more vaccine doses available took place on Saturday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorization to the third Covid vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available to be shipped out this week, including doses that will be coming to New Jersey.
This vaccine only requires a single dose. This is on top of the additional production of the other two vaccines that are expected to continue to enhance availability in the coming weeks.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.