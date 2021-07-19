Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. 

According to a county release, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the mobile unit will be out in the community, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Wednesday clinics will be hosted at the Cape May County Department of Health, from 1-6 p.m.

The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are approved for ages 18 years older. No appointment is needed. 

For additional information, call 609-465-1187.

A list of locations can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1525/Cape-May-Countys-COVID-19-Mobile-Clinic.

