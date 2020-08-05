COURT HOUSE - Efforts are underway to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias in Cape May County.
According to an Aug. 4 release, the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has been in discussion with Atlantic City Electric over the roughly 24,000 customers without power in Cape May County. Power crews have been called in from out of the area to assist the restoration process.
The county must warn that there could be some customers without power for a couple of days as a result of the storm in certain cases. Customers are urged to call (800) 833-7476 to report an outage or to get more information on their outage.
Tropical Storm Isaias damaged several properties throughout the county. Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the Office of Emergency Management, is happy to announce that no injuries have been reported, as of Aug. 4.
There have been reports of damaged properties throughout the county, including between six and 12 structures in Marmora, where an apparent tornado was responsible. The Cape May County’s Regional Urban Search Team and local fire departments were dispatched. Other damage in the county includes a motel roof in the Wildwoods that was blown off, utility poles knocked over, downed trees, and limbs, among other damage.
The county is also reporting damage at the Cape May County Park and Zoo. There are dozens of downed trees and branches throughout the area. Those have damaged several fences and one of the pavilions in the park. The park and zoo will be closed Aug. 5 for cleanup and repairs as a result, but is expected to re-open Aug. 5.
“This was a very powerful storm, and I am thankful that it appears no one in Cape May County was injured,” stated Thornton. “We know many people have a lot on their hands to fix the damaged buildings and roofs. I just wanted to remind everyone to be safe out there. If you see a downed power line stay away from it.”
The Cape May County OEM continues to be in constant contact with state and local leaders, along with the various community partners to assist with any potential needs. Storm preparations take place throughout the year by the OEM staff to prepare for days like today.
“There has been some significant property damage from this storm, and we recognize that,” stated Thornton. “Those without power currently need to do what they can to stay safe at this time. And contact their local municipality should they have any immediate issues.”