PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's June 28 meeting, Linda Bateman, of Strathmere, described how Strathmere residents, as well as other community volunteers and bird lovers from around the region, banded together to protect nesting piping plovers.  

“We have one-hour shifts throughout the day, and we attempt to keep track of the plover parents and their chicks who have a tendency to hide and scatter," said Bateman. "It’s quite nerve-wracking, and we’re looking forward to when they fledge (grow feathers and can fly) in about two weeks.”  

“Our location is the only one where these endangered birds are found, and we are very grateful to township administration and especially (Municipal Engineer) Paul Dietrich, who really goes the extra mile to ensure their welfare,” she added.  

Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Richard Palombo announced that a lifeguard stand had been moved from Seacliff Avenue to Tecumseh Avenue to protect the birds and their nests. 

