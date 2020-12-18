CAPE MAY - Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. announced the selection of Cape May Police Lt. Dekon Fashaw, as the city’s new police chief, effective Feb. 1, 2021. Fashaw replaces Chief Anthony Marino, who is retiring.
Fashaw, a 20-year veteran of the Cape May Police Department, began his career, in 1996, as a Class II officer with Cape May. He transferred to the West Cape May Police Department, as a full-time Class II officer, where he worked through October 1997.
Fashaw was hired by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, as an investigator. In 1999, he returned to Cape May and became a full-time patrol officer.
In 2001, Fashaw was moved into the detective division, where he worked until 2009. He was promoted to patrol sergeant, in 2009. He assumed the lieutenant position, in November 2016.
Inderwies spoke of Fashaw as “well qualified and well respected,” saying he was the right person “to lead the department into the future.”