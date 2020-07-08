County’s COVID-19 Cases Increase by 8

COURT HOUSE - July 8: Cape May County reported eight new community-based COVID-19 cases, including 13 non-resident cases today.
According to a release, New Jersey has 174,039 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,476 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 808, including 71 deaths.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order today, extending the existing indoor mask-wearing rules to the wearing of face masks to outdoors.
Children under 2 years old and those where mask-wearing would inhibit health or safety are exempt. Face coverings aren't required for people eating or drinking at an outdoor dining establishment.
"Requiring masks outdoors is a necessary step taken by the governor to help protect the residents and visitors of Cape May County, stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “This inexpensive practice, in conjunction with social distancing is the most effective opportunity in stopping the COVID-19 spread.”
- Wear a mask at indoor and outdoor settings.
- Avoid close contact with large crowds and people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people, at least 6 feet.
- Stay home if you have underlying health conditions.
- Refrain from all indoor celebrations and parties.