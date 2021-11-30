PETERSBURG – During Upper Township Committee's Nov. 22 meeting, newly elected Committee member Mark Pancoast was sworn in for a one-year term, filling out the three-year term of Hobie Young, who resigned in October 2020 over sexually suggestive Facebook posts regarding then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Kim Hayes was filling this committee slot but opted to run for a full term in the Nov. 2 election, which she won. Upper Township has, in total, two three-year terms that are becoming vacant Jan. 1, when Mayor Richard Palombo and Deputy Mayor Ed Barr, who both decided not to run for reelection, step down. Jay Newman, Marmora’s fire chief, will fill the second three-year term as a result of November’s election.
Municipal Clerk Barbara Young administered the oath of office. Pancoast thanked all for the support he received and pledged to represent Upper residents to the best of his ability.
Pancoast has over 20 years of employment with the Ocean City Police Department as both an officer and in administration.