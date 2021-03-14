COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan is continuing his fight against state-imposed limitations on local law enforcement regarding aid that can be given to federal immigration officials.
Nolan filed an appeal of the federal court dismissal of his earlier lawsuit, seeking to overturn restrictions imposed by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s Immigrant Trust Directive (http://bit.ly/2Xo1ZCI).
In the directive, Grewal draws a line between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials, in terms of actions local law enforcement can and cannot take to aid in the turnover of those who entered the nation illegally to immigration control officers.
Nolan’s earlier suit was dismissed in July 2020 by Federal District Judge Freda Wolfson.
Even with changed administrations in Washington, Nolan is pursuing his three-year struggle to seek greater flexibility to hold and turn over individuals to federal officials.
Grewal maintained that the unrestricted ability to hold individuals not criminally charged for immigration officers creates a threat to trust in the immigrant community, undermining that community’s willingness to cooperate with local law enforcement when they are victims or witnesses of crimes.