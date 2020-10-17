To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - A new assistance program will be made available in Cape May County for those who were impacted by COVID-19.
According to a release, the Cape May County Freeholder Board approved two resolutions Oct. 13 for applications to go out to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for funding under the Community Development Block Grant to support Cape May County’s COVID Relief Program.
The funds that are available in the county include $1,140,271 for use throughout the county and another $397,191 for use in the 11 municipalities that are U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development non-entitlement communities with Municipal Revitalization Indices of 250 or below. These communities include Cape May City, Cape May Point, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Middle Township, City of North Wildwood, Borough of West Cape May, Borough of West Wildwood, City of Wildwood, Borough of Wildwood Crest, and Borough of Woodbine.
The Cape May County COVID Relief Program envisions including small business assistance, rental/mortgage assistance, and non-profit (arts, history, and culture) assistance to qualified entities and individuals who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that does not duplicate funding available from the USDA, U.S. Treasury, Small Business Administration, or other federal and state assistance programs.
“We have remained engaged with our residents and businesses about their needs to be sustainable through this upcoming winter during my work as the co-chair of the Cape May County Business Recovery Task Force,” stated Freeholder Will Morey, liaison to Economic Development. “We know this funding will not be a cure-all, but it can make the difference towards being able to survive until next summer. Our entire team here at the county has and will continue to work hard on developing plans that best assist and support our county residents.”
The small business funding is focused on resiliency. County officials recognize the importance of cash assistance to businesses. It is equally important to set them up for a post-pandemic world. Businesses that receiving funding will also be required to complete an educational program. More details on these programs would be made available once approved by DCA.
“We have been working all summer to ensure that COVID relief funds reached our residents,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We recognize how difficult this year has been. Our team of employees have been working diligently to get these funds out on the street as soon as they have been made available to us.”
The county has engaged TRIAD Associates for assistance in the preparation of program documents, submission of the grant applications to the Department of Community Affairs, and grant administration. The services of the Atlantic County Improvement Authority will be retained for program implementation, which will entail the acceptance and review of applications for grants/loans, grant/loan processing, payment, and associated underwriting. The County Planning Department will continue to provide assistance throughout the process.
The county will publish information on the County website at capemaycountynj.gov regarding each grant and forgiveness loan program, the process for business, residential and non-profits to apply for funds, including persons to contact for applications and answer questions upon approval from the DCA.