PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee member Kimberly Hayes informed the committee and public, “We are looking at the township’s tennis courts because most of them need upgraded maintenance, and one, at Caldwell Park, probably needs a redo of its surface, so we’ll be looking at all our tennis courts to get them in better shape for residents to use, as summer brings more people out to play.” 

