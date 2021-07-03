AVALON - The Avalon Borough Council held its official reorganization meeting July 2, where council members John McCorristin, Mari Coskey, and Jamie McDermott were all sworn in to four-year terms on the governing body.
According to a release, Councilwoman Barbara Juzaitis and Councilman Sam Wierman were voted unanimously by their peers to serve as council president and council vice president, respectively.
“It’s an exciting day for our community as we welcome two new members to council to continue our team approach of good government, with long term planning”, stated Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “We are very fortunate to have five members of our governing body, each with diverse professional backgrounds that will manage the affairs of our community for many years to come."
McCorristin, Coskey, and McDermott were sworn in by Pagliughi during the reorganization meeting. Council also approved various committee assignments for the governing body.
Wierman will continue to be the council’s appointee to the Planning and Zoning Board, while McCorristin will continue with his role as a trustee to the Avalon Free Public Library Board of Directors. Juzaitis joins McCorristin on the Budget, Finance, and Technology Committee.
This year, Avalon achieved the elimination of all long-term general obligation debt and maintains an AAA bond rating from Standard and Poors.
Coskey and McDermott were elected to their first terms on Borough Council in May, while McCorristin was reelected. They replace former councilmembers Dr. Nancy Hudanich and James Deever, who retired from public service after a combined nearly 40 years of municipal service.
The next regular meeting of the Avalon Borough Council will be held on July 14, at 4 p.m., at Avalon Borough Hall. For more information, please visit www.avalonboro.net.