COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health May 5 announced 15 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 8,625 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,249 of those are off quarantine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit www.capemaycountynj.gov.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 249 doses of the Covid vaccine May 4, for a total of 19,419 doses so far. Cape May County consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
One year ago today, the Cape May County Commissioners, along with local mayors and leaders in the business community submitted to Gov. Phil Murphy “A Proposal for the Safe, Thoughtful and Progressive Reopening of Cape May County During the Time of COVID-19.”
It was a thorough plan presented to the governor’s office to show how businesses could safely reopen during the pandemic. It covered various business sectors, including hotels and motels, boardwalks, campgrounds, bars, restaurants, retail, and more.
Many of the concepts and ideas were used to reopen businesses safely. The Cape May County Department of Health would also play a strong role in protecting the community last year, with increased Covid testing availability and their nationally recognized social distancing ambassador program.
The county made investments in advertising and signage to promote social distancing and safety. As a result, Cape May County consistently had one of the lowest rates of Covid spread in New Jersey among counties per capita.
Cape May County government took that level of effort into preventing the spread and continued it into vaccination this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Cape May County has the highest rate of its total population vaccinated among all New Jersey counties, at 46.6%.This includes 76.7% of its 65 years of age and older population that is fully vaccinated, which is the age group most at risk if they catch Covid.
“It is amazing what everyone has done in Cape May County over the past year to keep our residents and visitors safe,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, who was a co-chair of the County Recovery Task Force.
“The hard work of our health department, medical community, businesses, residents, and visitors has made Cape May County the best for vaccinating its residents and lowest for new cases of Covid. We understand we can’t give up on either front now, but it is important to say thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to put us in the place we are today,” he added.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 10 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center May 10 will have the choice between the single dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled.
Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can also be made through New Jersey’s vaccination website.