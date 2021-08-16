Congressman Issues Statement Regarding Phase 3 Coronavirus Legislation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 Franmarie Metzler U.S. House Office of Photography

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued the following statement on the current situation in Afghanistan: 

“President Biden’s decision to simply hand Afghanistan back to the Taliban after almost twenty years to the day since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, will go down as one of the most shocking and embarrassing failures of leadership in American history,” stated Van Drew. “It is a slap in the face to not only our NATO allies and the Afghan people, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight for freedom, but to the thousands of Americans and coalition forces who sacrificed their lives and limbs to defeat the Taliban and liberate Afghanistan in the first place. Whether it is China, Russia, North Korea or Iran - friend and foe alike are taking notice of the Biden administration’s weakness and will only be emboldened in the days, weeks and months to come.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments