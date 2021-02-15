AVALON – The replacement or upgrade of over 6,500 Avalon water meters is moving to a bid process tentatively scheduled for April.
Borough Engineer Thomas Thornton provided the governing body with a proposed schedule, at the Feb. 10 Avalon Borough Council meeting.
The schedule calls for initiating the bid process in April, making an award in June, completing preparatory technology infrastructure work over the summer, and beginning the installation of new meters as soon as summer ends. A likely completion date is February 2022, Thornton said.
The project was rejuvenated when the borough contracted Mott MacDonald for the development of the technical specifications that drive contractor bidding.
The borough’s water system management firm, Middlesex Water Company, did not have the expertise in specification development for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology.
The project calls for the installation of meters that use radio frequency transmission to continuously upload usage data to support water system monitoring, customer information access, and interface with appropriate billing software.