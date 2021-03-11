To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 11: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 34 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,194 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,695 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 286 doses of the Covid vaccine March 11, for a total of 12434 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 41,117 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County reached 40,000 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday afternoon. This comes on the news that several business groups will be going to 50% beginning March 19.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants, gyms, personal care services and casinos would all be allowed to operate at half capacity at 6 a.m. that day.
“It is encouraging to see the vaccination numbers continue to grow, and while we understand that vaccine doses remain limited at this time, we are hopeful that supplies should begin to increase in the next few weeks,” stated Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the County Recovery Task Force. “Vaccine distribution is helping our businesses get additional capacity and Cape May County is leading all counties in the state per capita in administering doses.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.