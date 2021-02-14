PETERSBURG - Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich recommended to Upper Township Committee, at its Feb. 8 meeting, that it accept the low bid among several received to provide improvements to the park in Beesley's Point. The project is funded through a grant from the county Open Space program.
The low bidder was Fred M. Schiavone Construction Inc., whose base bid was $1,016,382.11 for park improvements and parking upgrades.
Improvements include picnic tables, benches, pavilion, bike rack, bike fix-it station, water bottle filling station, a boardwalk along the beach, and a multi-use path along Harbor Road, heading to Shore Road.
Alternate items that could be included in the project in the future cost $892,819.20 and cannot be awarded until the Board of County Commissioners gives final approval for additional grant funds.
Results are being reviewed by the municipality's chief financial officer and municipal attorney for the official award. Once awarded, work would begin in spring and have a phased opening, with most of the new improvements operational around mid-June and final completion in September.