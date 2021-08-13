PETERSBURG – The Upper Township Municipal Complex parking lot was replete with all manner of rescue, state trooper, firefighting and emergency vehicles Aug. 9.
The municipality’s meeting room was standing-room-only, as representatives of diverse volunteer organizations gathered to honor and be honored by the municipality.
The governing body unanimously approved four separate resolutions recognizing the courage and heroism of multiple individuals in their efforts to contain a residential fire and save the lives of the inhabitants.
The fire occurred at 12:20 p.m. April 30, in an upstairs apartment in a Route 50 building, in Seaville (https://bit.ly/3ACRpJs). Numerous rescue organizations immediately responded to the call for help, including the Marmora, Seaville and Tuckahoe volunteer fire companies, Upper’s emergency medical services personnel, and state troopers.
Firefighters fought the blaze, and good Samaritan neighbors helped the family escape from their second-story dwelling. State troopers comforted and kept watch over the youngest family members, four children, with ages ranging from 1 to 7, whose mother suffered serious burns and was airlifted to a hospital.
Because the family was trapped inside their apartment, the fire was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire, which brought additional resources from the Ocean View and Dennisville volunteer fire companies, the Ocean City Fire Department, and AtlantiCare paramedics.
Three resolutions specifically cited good Samaritans Thomas Andress, Tom Castaldi, Dave Foresman, Jon Edwards, Kevin Best and Jason Boyle; state troopers Houston Storey and Corrado Speranza; and a group citation for emergency first responders.
The fourth resolution recognized the volunteer firefighters of the municipality and proclaims Aug. 18 as “Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day,” which is also the National Day of Recognition.
“We are truly blessed in Upper that these women and men, who volunteer their time and risk their own well-being, are here to keep us all safe, each and every day and night, 24/7,” Mayor Richard Palombo said.
