PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich briefed Upper Township Committee at their Oct. 12 meeting about the results of the third quarter Stockton University Coastal Research Center survey on beach erosion.  

“Usually, over the summer, we gain significant sand, although, with the couple of tropical storms we’ve had, this wasn’t the case this year," said Dietrich.  

"The study shows moderate erosion at Strathmere’s north-end beach, with loss of sand up to the water line and into the dunes. However, overall, the rest of Strathmere’s beach is in good shape, and we will be watching it closely over the winter to ensure it stays that way.” 

